MG Reveals The Two Sides He Believes Will Just Miss Out On The Top 4

Triple M’s Mark Geyer is running through his 2020 NRL ladder ahead of kickoff to the new season this Thursday night.

On the latest edition of The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer revealed who would finish just outside the top four.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.