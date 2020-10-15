MG Reveals Who He Reckons Should Be The NSW Five-Eighth For Origin 1

Luke Keary was earmarked to become the next NSW five-eighth from as way back as the end of last year's Origin series.

But coming into form at the right time of the year are Jack Wighton and Cody Walker.

All three will be part of Brad Fittler's 27-man squad for the upcoming series, but Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the debate of who should get the starting spot in game 1.

