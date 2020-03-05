MG Reveals Why He Believes The Bulldogs Will Make The Top 8 In 2020
Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed why he believes the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs WILL make the Top 8 in season 2020.
MG, who is currently going through his 2020 ladder, has the Titans, Warriors, Dragons, Tigers, Broncos, Sharks, Cowboys & Knights to miss out on finals footy this season.
However, MG is hyped about the Bulldogs chances in 2020.
