MG Reveals Why He Believes The Bulldogs Will Make The Top 8 In 2020

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Reveals Why He Believes The Bulldogs Will Make The Top 8 In 2020

Triple M/Getty Images

Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed why he believes the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs WILL make the Top 8 in season 2020. 

MG, who is currently going through his 2020 ladder, has the Titans, Warriors, Dragons, Tigers, Broncos, Sharks, Cowboys & Knights to miss out on finals footy this season. 

However, MG is hyped about the Bulldogs chances in 2020.

LISTEN HERE:

5 hours ago

