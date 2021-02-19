MG Reveals Why He Believes The Warriors Will Finish 12th In 2021

Triple M's Mark Geyer is running through his 2021 NRL ladder, as we near the start of the season.

So far, MG has predicted the Cowboys to finish with the wooden spoon, the Dragons in 15th followed by the Brisbane Broncos just above in 14th and the Sharks to miss the finals after making the post-season in 2020.

On Friday's edition of The Rush Hour, MG revealed the club he predicts to finish in 12th.

