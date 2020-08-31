MG Reviews The Eels' Thumping 38-0 Loss To The Rabbitohs

Triple M's Mark Geyer has made a huge call on the Parramatta Eels 2020 Premiership aspirations.

The Eels were flying following the restart to the competition, but have since found themselves in a form slump compounded by a 38-point drubbing at the hands of the Rabbitohs last Thursday night.

And on the back of the form slump, the Eels have fallen well out of Premiership contention according to MG.

LISTEN HERE:

