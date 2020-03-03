MG Reviews The Use Of The Captain’s Challenge During NRL Trials This Weekend

The Captain's Challenge divided opinion on Saturday night, with Triple M NRL's Ryan Girdler giving it the thumbs down during the Charity Shield clash in Mudgee.

But the ARL Commission seems not to share the same qualms, giving it final approval to be used during this NRL season.

The Dragons made two successful challenges during their 28-12 loss to the Rabbitohs on Saturday with the Bunnies also making one challenge, albeit an unsuccessful one.

Listen to MG's review of the new rule:

