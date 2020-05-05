MG Revisits The Surreal Moment He Was Interviewed By Kerry Packer For A Sales Job

Quarantine has given The Rush Hour with MG team time to finally pick up some books that have been gathering dust on the shelf.

And when we say books, we mean book. And when we say book, we mean MG's 1994 biography, Rugby League Rebel: The Mark Geyer Story.

On Monday, Liam asked MG to explain a little more about the chapter in which he met - and interviewed for - Kerry Packer while playing for Balmain.

Turns out that Packer was one of very few who could intimidate the Wild Panther.

