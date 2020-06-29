MG Rinses The Bulldogs & Talks Up Harry Grant After Stunning Performance

Harry Grant has gone from NRL unknown to Dally M Medal contender in just over a month. 

Grant has been the standout for the Wests Tigers since joining the club on loan from the Melbourne Storm just before the COVID break. 

And Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons he is the real deal, urging Tigers coach Michael Maguire to throw the cheque book at the young rake to keep him at the club - which all depends on the Cameron Smith. 

THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE UGLY FROM ROUND 7 OF THE NRL:

