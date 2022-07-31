MG Rips In After Cannonball & Hip Drop Tackles In Weekend Of Nasty Tackles

Triple M's Mark Geyer has sounded off after a weekend of nasty tackles hampered Round 20.

While Titans hooker Aaron Booth escaped suspension for a cannonball tackle on Raider Joey Tapine, Broncos lock Pat Carrigan was referred straight to the judiciary for a hip drop tackle.

The tackle from Carrigan, resulted in a broken fibula to Jackson Hastings end his season and World Cup aspirations.

"It's a shit tackle," MG said on Triple M Breakfast.

