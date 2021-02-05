MG Rips Into Payne Haas Over Vile Incident With NSW Police
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Triple M's Mark Geyer has ripped into Broncos and NSW forward Payne Haas after details emerged of an incident with NSW Police.
On Thursday, Haas was handed a two-year good behaviour bond after he was arrested on January 16 for abusing and intimidating police.
A fired up Geyer blasted Haas and NRL adviser Catharine Lumby on Friday night's edition of The Rush Hour with MG.
LISTEN HERE:
MG also revealed what punishment should be handed down to Haas and a few other cases still in front of the NRL Integrity Unit; hear the full chat below.