MG & Ryan Girdler Push For NRL To Change Carry Over Points System Following Kikau Suspension

Triple M's Mark Geyer has called on the NRL to change the current carry over points system following the suspension of Viliame Kikau.

Kikau will miss the Panthers' Preliminary Final after being found guilty of a dangerous throw in his side's week one finals victory over the Roosters.

The Fijian international's carry over points from a previous incident earlier in the year was what essentially ruled him out.

MG reckons the NRL must alter the system so the best players can play in the biggest games.

Fellow Triple M NRL call team expert Ryan Girdler also reckons change is needed, suggesting charges in finals or Origin clashes shouldn't be worth the same as a regular season fixture; hear Girds' take below.