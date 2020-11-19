MG, Ryan Girdler & Wendell Sailor Discuss The Josh Aloiai Debacle

Just a few days ago Josh Aloiai allegedly told Wests Tigers officials he would never wear their jersey again, as the 25-year-old seeks a release from the final year of his contract.

Aloiai has reportedly agreed to a deal for the 2022 and 2023 NRL seasons with the Manly Sea Eagles but wants to take up the contract a year early in 2021.

It led to a stunning back and forth between Aloiai & Tigers CEO Lee Hagipantelis played out in the media with the club holding firm that they won't release the player.

It could be a line in the sand moment for the NRL according to Triple M's Mark Geyer who dissected the situation with Ryan Girdler & Wendell Sailor on Wednesday night.

