MG's Advice For Firebrand Jack Hetherington After Yesterday's Send Off
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
TRIPLE M/GETTY IMAGES
Triple M's Mark Geyer has offered some strong advice for Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jack Hetherington.
The 24-year-old was sent off in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and subsequently is facing potentially up to six-weeks on the sideline after being hit with grade-three careless high tackle charge.
MG, himself spent 30+ weeks on the sidelines suspended during his career, has urged Hetherington to "curb this enthusiasm" which is costing him time on the rugby league field.
LISTEN HERE:
Hear The Rush Hour with MG podcast first and free on the LiSTNR App everyday from 3pm or on Sydney’s 104.9 Triple M every night from 6pm 👉 Rush Hour Podcast!