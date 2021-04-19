MG's Advice For Firebrand Jack Hetherington After Yesterday's Send Off

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for MG's Advice For Firebrand Jack Hetherington After Yesterday's Send Off

TRIPLE M/GETTY IMAGES

Triple M's Mark Geyer has offered some strong advice for Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jack Hetherington. 

The 24-year-old was sent off in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and subsequently is facing potentially up to six-weeks on the sideline after being hit with grade-three careless high tackle charge. 

MG, himself spent 30+ weeks on the sidelines suspended during his career, has urged Hetherington to "curb this enthusiasm" which is costing him time on the rugby league field. 

12 hours ago

