MG's Advice For Payne Haas Following Hefty Punishment From The NRL
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Brisbane Broncos forward Payne Haas will miss the opening three games of the season and was hit with a $50,000 fine, the NRL announced on Monday.
The punishment comes after Haas received a two-year good behaviour bond for intimidating police following an incident on January 16.
It's a fair punishment according to Triple M's Mark Geyer who offered some words of advice to the 21-year-old.
