MG's Advice For Payne Haas Following Hefty Punishment From The NRL

Brisbane Broncos forward Payne Haas will miss the opening three games of the season and was hit with a $50,000 fine, the NRL announced on Monday.

The punishment comes after Haas received a two-year good behaviour bond for intimidating police following an incident on January 16.

It's a fair punishment according to Triple M's Mark Geyer who offered some words of advice to the 21-year-old.

