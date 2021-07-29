MG's Advice For Sydney Roosters Target Brandon Smith As Decision On Future Looms

The Sydney Roosters are set to go ALL IN for Melbourne Storm rake Brandon Smith.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield revealed the Roosters are set to make an offer to Smith, to join the club from 2022.

Triple M's Mark Geyer offered some advice to the 25-year-old, as a decision looms.

LISTEN HERE:

