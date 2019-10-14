MG's Advice To NRL Players This Off-Season Following Bali Incident

Triple M's Mark Geyer has offered a piece advice for NRL players this off-season after an incident involving Nelson Asofa-Solomona in Bali.

Footage was released on Sunday night showing the Storm prop in an altercation with a group of men whilst holidaying in Bali.

The incident, which is currently being investigated by the NRL integrity unit, stemmed from another incident which allegedly saw teammate Suliasi Vunivalu king hit.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer has urged players to become smarter after a horror off-season 12-months ago especially in "hot spot" areas like Bali.

