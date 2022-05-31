MG's Big Call On Cameron Ciraldo's Coaching Aspirations Amidst Tigers Interest

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed-in on the coaching saga around the Wests Tigers. 

Talk last weekend suggests Michael Maguire has coached his last game at the club with management undertaking a mid-season review during the bye round. 

Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo is reportedly top of the hit list but MG called on Ciraldo to cool his heels. 

31 May 2022

