MG's Big Call On Introducing An 18th NRL Team Following Dolphins Roster Struggles

The Bears are continuing their push to become the NRL's 18th franchise with reports on Tuesday indicating the club has been pledged a $15 million endorsement if they join the competition.

But with the Dolphins struggling to fill their roster ahead of their first season in 2023, is it time we place a pause on expanding the NRL?

MG weighed-in on the situation on Tuesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

Re-visit out chat with Bears super fan Jim Jefferies who revealed he is part of a consortium pushing to bring back the club; watch below! 

