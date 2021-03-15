MG’s Big Call On Joseph Suaalii Following Exemption To Play Before 18th Birthday

Joseph Suaalii's quest to play in the NRL before his 18th birthday is now one step closer to reality after being granted an exemption by the ARL Commission.

And after seeing the 17-year-old play in the NSW Cup at the weekend, Triple M's Mark Geyer made a big call on Suaalii.

LISTEN HERE:

Hear The Rush Hour with MG podcast first and free on the LiSTNR App everyday from 3pm or on Sydney’s 104.9 Triple M every night from 6pm 👉 Rush Hour Podcast!

This was part of The Rush Hour with MG's Round 1 review podcast; hear the full discussion below.