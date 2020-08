The Manly Sea Eagles slumped to their 8th loss of the season on Sunday going down to the Knights 26-24.

It leaves their season hanging by a thread with mounting injuries taking its toll on Des Hasler's side.

Is their season over?

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Monday night Mark Geyer made a big call regarding Manly's season.

