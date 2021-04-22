MG's Big Call On The South Sydney Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell rolled the dice at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night and was unsuccessful in downgrading his charge for a late hit on Tigers winger David Nofoaluma.

Mitchell will sit out the next month of footy for the Rabbitohs, including matches against the Raiders and Storm.

Triple M's Mark Geyer had a strong view on the situation, when asked about the Rabbitohs' Premiership window.

