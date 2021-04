Triple M's Mark Geyer wants the NRL to scrap the 18th man medical substitute before it's even been introduced.

This week, the ARL Commission approved that from round 5, all NRL clubs will be allowed to use an 18th man medical substitute ONLY if three players fails HIAs in the one game.

This player must also be an "emerging player."

However, MG has another strategy that he believes would work better.

