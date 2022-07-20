MG's Biggest Worry For Cameron Ciraldo IF He Takes Bulldogs Coaching Gig

Cameron Ciraldo looks set to take up the heading coaching role at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

A picture surfaced on Wednesday afternoon showing Ciraldo and his manager meeting with Craig Laundy, the son of Arthur Laundy, Bulldogs major sponsor.

And while Triple M's Mark Geyer believes it's a great move for Ciraldo, MG told Triple M Breakfast on Thursday morning the one worry he has around the move.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!