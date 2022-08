Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt led the Dally M count when voting went behind closed doors after Round 12.

Hunt, on 19 votes, led Panthers lock Isaah Yeo by two points with Nicho Hynes a further point back.

On Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast, MG named his 'bolter' who could go on and win the Player of the Year award.

LISTEN BELOW:

