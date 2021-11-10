MG's Cracking Story About Meeting With Bulldogs Hierarchy At A Chinese Restaurant In 1989

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG & LIAM

Article heading image for MG's Cracking Story About Meeting With Bulldogs Hierarchy At A Chinese Restaurant In 1989

TRIPLE M/INSTAGRAM

The race to sign rake Reed Mahoney is heating up after the 23-year-old was snapped dining at a Chinese restaurant with Bulldogs power-brokers Trent Barrett & Phil Gould on Tuesday night.

And it seems as though the Bulldogs recruitment strategy has not changed in 30-years when Triple M's Mark Geyer found himself in that exact same situation in 1989.

LISTEN HERE:

MG also weighed in on Brandon Smith's 'secret' meeting with the Titans and which club is best for Reed Mahoney's development; hear the full chat below.

10 November 2021

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs