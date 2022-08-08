MG's Extraordinary Response To Paul Kent's Article Around His Ricky Stuart Comments

Triple M's Mark Geyer has responded to an article written by veteran rugby league journalist & NRL 360 host Paul Kent.

In an article published in The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, Kent defended Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart after his "weak gutted dog" comments post-game on Saturday night.

However in the article, Kent compared Stuart's issues with Penrith Panthers player Jaeman Salmon to an issue involving MG's daughter.

"And this is also the same Geyer who was involved in suing a social influencer for mistakenly identifying his daughter as the victim in a sex video. Given that, it might be fair to assume he knows how emotions roll when family is involved," Kent said.

MG responded to Kent's comments on Tuesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

