MG’s Hilarious Story About His First Day In Marketing For The Panthers During His Playing Career

Triple M's Mark Geyer has relived the time he was working for the Penrith Panthers marketing department.

During the early years of his career, MG like all NRL players would have a "9-5 job" in addition to playing rugby league.

Well, MG joined the marketing department at the Panthers, with club legend Royce Simmons acting as his manager.

With some NRL players heading back "on the tools" while the season is suspended, MG decided to give a few other stars of the game their newest job title; hear the full chat below.