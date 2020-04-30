MG's Hilarious Story About Using "Healing Mud" To Cure His Injured Ankle Before The 1991 Grand Final

MG played a starring role for the Penrith Panthers in their inaugural Premiership victory in 1991.

MG had a hand in all three of the Panthers tries on Grand Final day, a worthy winner of the Clive Churchill Medal as best on ground, if he wasn't sent to the sin-bin by Bill Harrigan for dissent.

However, MG almost never made it to the Grand Final.

A training mishap in the lead up, led to MG snapping a tendon in his ankle sure to rule him out.

Yet, MG wasn't going to give in that easily so he turned to an "alternate" treatment to help him get fit for the big game.

