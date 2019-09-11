MG’s HUGE Call Following Yet Another Eye Gouging Incident From Raider Hudson Young

It's the topic that's rattled MG's cage: Canberra forward Hudson Young's dangerous contact charge for an alleged eye gouge to Adam Pompey during Saturday's clash against the Warriors.

While the Raiders have confirmed that the 21-year-old will be pleading not guilty at this evening's judiciary hearing, he may be facing a significant penalty considering he was suspended for five weeks for a similar issue in June.

But, with Pompey himself saying on social media that he "didn't even feel anything", is it even worth opening a case?

Listen below:

Later, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart joined The Rush Hour with MG where he strongly defended Young, saying it was "dead set not an eye-gouge".

"He would win some awards for stupidity but it's not an eye gouge," Stuart added.

Here the full interview below:

