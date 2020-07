David Fifita is rugby league’s newest million man, having signed a monster three-year $3.5 Million deal with the Gold Coast Titans.

It's a massive coup for the Titans, which Triple M's Mark Geyer made a bold declaration on Monday night's The Rush Hour with MG.

