MG's Incredible "One Beer" Story, One Night After A Panthers Win In 1990

After hearing the story of two Welsh lads who went out for "one beer" and ended up in Ibiza 36-hours later, MG has recalled the time he found himself in a similar situation. 

Just picture; MG, "one" beer, jackpot on the pokies and a plane trip to nowhere! 

15 May 2022

