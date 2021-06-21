MG's Massive Call On The Wests Tigers After Diabolic Performance Against The Storm

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG & LIAM

Article heading image for MG's Massive Call On The Wests Tigers After Diabolic Performance Against The Storm

Triple M's Mark Geyer has made a huge call on the Wests Tigers following their 50-point loss to the Storm on Saturday night. 

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG & Liam, Geyer was asked how he would fix the club including which led to this fascinating statement. 

LISTEN HERE:

Hear The Rush Hour with MG podcast first and free on the LiSTNR App everyday from 3pm or on Sydney’s 104.9 Triple M every night from 6pm 👉 Rush Hour Podcast!

21 June 2021

Triple M NRL
Wests Tigers
The Rush Hour Hour With MG
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Wests Tigers
The Rush Hour Hour With MG
Triple M NRL
Wests Tigers
The Rush Hour Hour With MG
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs