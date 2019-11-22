Origin In 2020? | MG’s Massive Wrap For Potential Panthers Signing Kurt Capewell

Triple M’s Mark Geyer believes Kurt Capewell is set to play Origin in 2020 but can’t understand how he is yet to be signed by an NRL club.

Capewell was forced out of the Cronulla Sharks due to salary cap pressure and remains unsigned ahead of the 2020 season.

Reports on Friday suggest the backrower is set to join the Panthers and it would be a handy addition for the club according to Geyer.

