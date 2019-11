Triple M's Mark Geyer has issued a stern message to any NRL players travelling overseas during the off-season.

Incidents involving NRL players in Bali have already marred the off-season and it just can't continue according to Geyer.

LISTE BELOW:

This was part of a broader chat around the David Fifita incident who was released from Bali; hear the full chat below.

