MG's Message To Bulldogs Forward Pack Following Bizarre Kyle Flanagan Story

Triple M's Mark Geyer has urged the Bulldogs forward pack to protect halfback Kyle Flanagan after a bizarre story surfaced on earlier this week. 

Flanagan highlighted, to The Daily Telegraph, the strong attention he copped from Wade Graham during last Saturday's final NRL trial. 

It prompted this response from MG on Tuesday's edition of The Rush Hour. 

3 March 2021

