MG's Message To "Itchy Feet” Eels Star Dylan Brown

Dylan Brown was one of the breakout superstars of the 2019 NRL season.

Despite a lengthy injury, Brown managed 15-games in his debut NRL season helping the Parramatta Eels to week two of the finals series.

Brown, off-contract at the end of the 2020 season, is reportedly set to meet with four rival NRL clubs despite having a three-year contract on the table from the Eels.

Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG, Mark Geyer delivered a message to the 19-year-old about his future.

This was part of broader chat around player movement in the NRL which also included the Panthers signing of Kurt Capewell; hear the full chat below.

