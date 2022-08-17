MG's NRL Preview | Can A Week Of Adversity Spur The Knights To Victory & Which Eels Team Will Turn Up This Weekend?

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for MG's NRL Preview | Can A Week Of Adversity Spur The Knights To Victory & Which Eels Team Will Turn Up This Weekend?

Just three rounds remain in the NRL as the fight for a finals spot heats up! 

On Thursday's edition of Triple M Breakfast, MG previewed every game of the round 23! 

LISTEN TO THE FULL PREVIEW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

 

10 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs