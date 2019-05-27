MG's Passionate Plea To Luke Keary After Sustaining Yet Another Concussion

27 May 2019

AAP

Triple M's Mark Geyer has delivered a passionate plea to Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary, after the 27-year-old suffered yet another concussion. 

Keary has suffered a five concussions in the space of 18 months with his last one effectively ruling him out of Origin 1, which he was a certainty to be picked. 

It prompted this response from Geyer, speaking on The Rush Hour with MG. 

