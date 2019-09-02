MG's Plan To Make The NRL An 18-Team Competition Without Relocation Of Any Sydney Club

Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed his plan to make the NRL an 18-team competition, without the need to relocate any Sydney club.

This comes following a directive from Channel Nine to the NRL to relocate one Sydney NRL club.

The club would be relocated to make a second Brisbane team, with the Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles the two sides facing the axe.

However one caller, speaking to The Rush Hour with MG, absolutely rinsed the NRL for even contemplating the possibility of moving a Sydney team.

