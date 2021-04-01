MG's Powerful Message To The NRL To Introduce A Permanent 18th Man & Bring Back Scrums

Triple M's Mark Geyer as implored the NRL to introduce a permanent 18th man for all NRL side, taking the interchange bench from 4 to 5 players.

This week, the ARL Commission approved that from round 5, all NRL clubs will be allowed to use an 18th man medical substitute ONLY if three players fails HIAs in the one game.

This player must also be an "emerging player."

However, MG reckons the NRL need to take it one step further by simply adding a fifth player to the interchange bench.

