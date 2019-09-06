MG's Radical Idea To Introduce Rule Changes To Insignificant Fixtures In Round 25

Triple M's Mark Geyer has proposed a radical idea for the NRL to be implemented in Round 25.

LISTEN HERE:

While a number of fixtures in the final round of the regular season have a bearing on the makeup of the Top Eight, there are two games which have no impact on the final standings.

The Titans clash against the Dragons on Saturday night and the Sunday arvo fixtures featuring the Panthers and Knights.

It's in these two fixtures, Geyer would like the NRL to take a proactive approach and introduced a few rule changes as a trial, to help make the game a better product going forward.