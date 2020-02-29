MG's Shock Origin Bolter For The Blues 2020

With the NRL season opener just around the corner, Triple M's MG has dropped a shock smokey for the NSW Blues team in 2020.

Blues Coach Brad Fittler should have plenty to choose from come Origin time this year, especially when it comes to their stacked forward pack, with all players available for a return in 2020.

Despite this heap of talent, MG reckons there's one back rower that could sneak into the side if he performs like he did in 2019.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader conversation about team selections on The Rush Hour with MG ahead of round one. Panther's legend MG revealed his best option to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves, and it might surprise you.

HEAR THE FULL CONVERSATION: