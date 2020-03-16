MG's Stern Advice For Tevita Pangai Jnr Following Yet Another Suspension

Triple M's Mark Geyer has offered some stern advice for Bronco Tevita Pangai Jnr.

Pangai was hit with four game suspension following an incident during the Broncos' win over the Cowboys.

It's the fourth time in the space of just 12 months the 24-year-old will miss NRL games, with his total suspensions during that time equalling 12 weeks.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer, who during his own on-field career pushed (and sometimes over stepped the line) offered some advice for TPJ.

