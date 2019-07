Triple M's Mark Geyer has taken aim at a number of underperforming players at NRL clubs.

Speaking on the poor recent results of the Dragons, Tigers and Sharks players, MG believes the players need to start taking responsibility and performing up to the big money they are being paid.

This was part of a broader chat around three underperforming Sydney clubs; Dragons, Tigers and Sharks with MG pin-pointing where it has all gone wrong.