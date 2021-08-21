MG's Surprise Role For Nicho Hynes In Storm's Premiership Push

Ryan Papenhuyzen returned to his familiar No.1 jersey with a bang in the Storm's Round 23 win over the Gold Coast Titans – but what does that mean for stop-gap fullback, Nicho Hynes?

MG told the Saturday Scrum how he would fit the Cronulla-bound utility into Melbourne's run-on side, as the Storm chases back-to-back premierships.

The Saturday Scrum also went on a deep dive into the Melbourne Storm roster and how the club can juggle its talent on the charge to consecutive NRL titles.

