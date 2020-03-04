MG’s Thoughts On The New NRL Ad That’s Divided Opinion

The NRL has just launched their latest promotional campaign using iconic song ‘Simply the Best’ showing young kids following in the footsteps of rugby league stars.

The Rush Hours MG confesses on air that he is not a fan of the campaign. Check out the clip below to hear MG's hot take.

MG is not impressed with the overall editing of the campaign and believes that the promotional video should have contained more tries, big hits and celebrations.

Tune in to the full clip of the Rush Hour Team getting further opinions from pure footy lovers.

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.