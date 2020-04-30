MG's Warning To NRL Players Following Revolt Over Proposed Pay Cut

Triple M's Mark Geyer has urged NRL players to tread carefully following news of an alleged player revolt.

NRL players are reportedly refusing to return to training on May 4 over the uncertainty of the pay cut they are expected to take.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer advised players to "be careful" in the court of public opinion during this pandemic.

