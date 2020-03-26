MG Shares An Incredible Story From When He Took A Pay Cut In The Late 90's

NRL players are now resigned to the fact they will need to take a pay cut with the season currently being suspended.

While the percentage of how much players will need to sacrifice is still to be determined, it's a move that will be needed to keep the NRL competition afloat.

The chat around pay cuts led to a fascinating story from Triple M's Mark Geyer about the time his salary was reduced.

MG went from earning $400,000 one year to $60,000 the next.

