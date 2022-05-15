MG Shares The Story Of Andrew Symonds Playing In The 2011 Triple M Legends Of Origin Game

Triple M's Mark Geyer has paid tribute to the late Andrew Symonds.

Geyer recalled the story of when the man known as 'Roy' phoned MG to play in the 2011 Legends of Origin game to raise money for the flood victims in Queensland.

LISTEN HERE:

