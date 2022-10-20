MG Shares What It's Like On A Kangaroos Tour When Enemies Turn To 'Besties'

MG Shares What It's Like On A Kangaroos Tour When Enemies Turn To 'Besties'

A Rugby League 'camp', certainly for the Kangaroos with the intensity that is Origin, can throw up some tension between the players. 

However, over the past week NSW halfback Nathan Cleary and QLD five-eighth Cameron Munster, now the Australian halves pairing, have turned into "best friends." 

So how do players adjust when they're on tour?

Triple M's Mark Geyer shared his insights on what it's like in camp and beyond.

20 October 2022

